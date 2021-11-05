Centre cuts excise duty on petrol by Rs 5, on diesel by Rs 10
India raises issue of overflight clearance for Srinagar-Sharjah flight with Pakistan

India has raised the issue of overflight clearance for the Srinagar-Sharjah flight with Pakistan through diplomatic channels and has asked them to grant it in the larger interest of the common people.

Sources said, this matter was promptly taken up with Pakistan through diplomatic channels and India has requested Pakistan to grant overflight clearance for this flight in the larger interest of the common people who have booked tickets on this route.

The sources said Pakistani authorities had granted overflight clearance to GoFirst flights to operate the Srinagar-Sharjah sector on 23rd, 24th, 26th and 28th of October. Subsequently, Pakistan put the clearance for the same flight on hold for the period 31st October to 30th November.

