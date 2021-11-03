Ayodhya creates Guinness World record by lighting of 12 lakh Diyas

WEB DESK

Ayodhya created a Guinness World Record with the lighting of 12 lakh diyas during Deepotsav function in the city on Wednesday evening. The record was made by lighting more than like 9 lakh diyas on the bank of river Sarayu around the Ram ki paidi and other ghats while 3 lakh earthen lamps have been lit in different parts of the city. Deepotsav is being held for the fifth consecutive year and the scale has increased with each celebration.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy took part in the Deepotsav festival along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that Deepotsav has become a special event with the blessings of general public, public representatives, saints and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also launched 57 development projects worth around 678 crore rupees for Ayodhya today.

Tonight whole city is illuminated. Thousands of devotees, general public and dignitaries are witnessing The spectacular event of Deepotsav in which lakhs of diyas are illuminated on the banks of river sarayu at Ram ki paidi in Ayodhya. All temples, even those in narrow lanes and by lanes of Ayodhya, are decorated and illuminated on the occasion. Thirty-two other ghats in Ayodhya are also being illuminated with earthen diyas. The Ayodhya administration and the Uttar Pradesh Tourism department have mobilised 12,000 volunteers for the task of lighting earthen diyas. Earlier in the day ramkatha Yatra started from Saket degree College in Ayodhya and the Yatra along with different tableau based on the stories of Ramayana culminated at Ram Katha park where ritual of arti was performed by chief minister for artist playing roles of Lord Rama, Lakshman and Sita.