India to host Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan on November 10

AIR / WEB DESK

India will be hosting the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue on Afghanistan on the 10th of November. The meeting will be at the NSA level and NSA Ajit Doval will chair it. Two earlier meetings in this format have been held in Iran in September 2018 and December 2019. The third meeting in India could not be held earlier due to the pandemic.

Sources said there has been an overwhelming response to India’s invitation. Central Asian countries as well as Russia and Iran have confirmed participation. This is the first time that all Central Asian countries, not just Afghanistan’s immediate land neighbours, are participating in this format). The enthusiastic response is a manifestation of the importance attached to India’s role in regional efforts to promote peace and security in Afghanistan. Sources said invitations have been extended to China and Pakistan too, and formal responses are awaited. However, Pakistan has indicated through the media that it will not attend.

Sources said that Pakistan’s decision is unfortunate, but not surprising and it reflects its mindset of viewing Afghanistan as its protectorate. Pakistan has not attended the previous meetings of this format.

The high-level participation in next week’s meeting hosted by India reflects the widespread and growing concern of regional countries about the situation in Afghanistan and their desire to consult and coordinate with each other. India has an important role to play in this process.