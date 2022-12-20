Din in Parliament over ‘objectionable’ remarks of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge

Andalib Akhter / New Delhi

Both the Houses of Parliament today witnessed uproarious scene over the alleged objectionable remarks of Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on BJP’s contribution in the freedom struggle.

Mr. Kharge while addressing a party function in Alwar Rajasthan had made comments against the BJP. When the Rajya Sabha met this morning, BJP members started sloganeering against Mr. Kharge. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal condemned his remarks saying that he should tender an apology to the BJP and the nation.

He said, the conduct, behaviour and language used by Mr. Kharge was not appropriate. He alleged that it was the Congress Party due to which the situation in Jammu and Kashmir deteriorated and China did incursion in the Indian land. He also accused the party of disrespecting Dr. BR Ambedkar.

Can Still Say They Had No Role In Freedom Struggle: Kharge Refuses to Apologise For ‘Dog Remark’

Responding to it, Mr. Kharge said, whatever he had uttered was outside the House and it should not be raked up inside the House. He alleged that BJP had no role in the freedom struggle. Mr. Kharge said, it is the Congress whose two Prime Ministers sacrificed their lives for the nation. The House witnessed heated arguments and sloganeering and counter-sloganeering between the treasury and opposition benches’ members.

Earlier, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed displeasure over the unruly scene in the House saying this is not acceptable. He said, 135 crore people of the country are worried over the conduct of the House and this House should not function in a manner of tit for tat. He also rejected the six notices moved by the opposition members on the Indo-China border and other issues. Mr. Dhankhar again raised flaws in the notices saying most of the notices have not followed the prescribed rules.

In the Lok Sabha, the House witnessed adjournment till 11:30 AM. When the House met this morning, BJP members raised the issue demanding apology from Mallikarjun Kharge over his alleged objectionable remarks. Members from treasury benches and opposition members made sloganeering and counter sloganeering during the heated arguments. As the pandemonium continued, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 11:30 AM.