“Digital agriculture will play a pivotal role in transforming agricultural landscape of India”

SUDHIR KUMAR

Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi the chief guest at the event highlighted the importance of the Digital Agriculture Mission. He emphasised the relevance of the mission in leveraging technology and data-driven solutions to modernize Indian agriculture. The mission aims to empower farmers with real-time information and support systems, enabling better decision-making and boosting rural livelihoods. Shri Chaturvedi emphasized that digital agriculture will play a pivotal role in transforming the agricultural landscape of India.

The Agriculture Ministry said that the conference aimed to foster knowledge exchange, showcase cutting-edge innovations and encourage cross-sector collaboration. It also said that by bringing together policymakers, industry experts, entrepreneurs, academicians, researchers and farmers the conference paved the way to shape the future of agriculture in the digital era.