Govt gives Mahartna status to HAL

AMN

The government has approved the upgradation of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to 14th Maharatna, Central Public Sector Enterprise.

In a social media post, Department of Public Enterprises said, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has approved the upgradation of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to Maharatna CPSE.

It said, the proposal has earlier been recommended by the Inter-Ministerial Committee headed by the Finance Secretary and the Apex Committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited is a Department of Defence Production, CPSE with an annual turnover of 28 thousand 162 crore rupees.