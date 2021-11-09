India, China harden positions on LAC row
Dialogue on Afghanistan to deliberate upon measures to address security challenges

Delhi Regional Security Dialogue, which is being convened by India over the Afghanistan situation, will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in that country. It will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability.

Dialogue will be held in New Delhi tomorrow. The Dialogue will be held at the level of National Security Advisers or Secretaries of Security Councils and will be chaired by India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

The Dialogue will witness participation of Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. India had also invited Pakistan and China for the meeting. However, both countries are not participating. China has said it is unable to attend the meeting due to scheduling issue but is open for dialogue with India on Afghanistan multilaterally and bilaterally.

This is the first time all Central Asian countries, not just Afghanistan’s immediate land neighbours, are participating in this format. The enthusiastic response is recognition of the importance attached to India’s role to promote peace and security in Afghanistan.

Sources said, there will be discussions over security situation in Afghanistan, radicalization, extremism, drug production and trafficking. Threat emanating from military weapons left behind in Afghanistan will also be part of discussion. The meeting will also deliberate on issues of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan.

The high-level Dialogue will review the security situation in the region arising from recent developments in Afghanistan. It will deliberate upon measures to address the relevant security challenges and support the people of Afghanistan in promoting peace, security and stability.

Two earlier meetings in this format were hosted by Iran in 2018 and 2019. The third meeting in India could not be held earlier due to the pandemic.

India has traditionally enjoyed close and friendly ties with the people of Afghanistan and has called for a unified international response to address the security and humanitarian challenges facing Afghanistan. The Dialogue is a step in that direction.
Ahead of the Dialogue, Mr Doval is scheduled to hold bilateral talks with his counterparts from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan this evening.

Former diplomat Anil Wadhwa opined, since important countries like India,Iran and Russia are participating in the meeting, a positive and definite outcome will be evolved.

