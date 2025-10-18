Dhaka’s Indian High Commission marks Lalon’s legacy with music and discourse

Last Updated on October 17, 2025 10:58 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

To commemorate the 135th death anniversary of Fakir Lalon Shah, the High Commission of India in Dhaka, through the Indira Gandhi Cultural Centre (IGCC), hosted a musical evening titled “Lalon Sandhya” at the Liberation War Museum Auditorium on Thursday, 16 October 2025.

The programme paid rich tributes to Fakir Lalon Shah, the mystic poet, philosopher, and social reformer, and to Farida Parveen (1954–2024), the Queen of Lalon Geeti.

In his inaugural address, Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma highlighted Lalon’s enduring message of unity and humanism, calling him “a symbol of the shared spiritual heritage of India and Bangladesh.”

The event featured performances by Beauty, Chandana Majumdar, Kiran Chandra Roy, and Tuntun Baul, along with a flute recital by Gazi Abdul Hakim, husband of Farida Parveen. The evening concluded with a modern interpretation by Band Lalon led by Sumi, showcasing the timeless relevance of Lalon’s philosophy.

Renowned Bangladeshi actor Afzal Hossain served as the master of ceremonies, weaving reflections on Lalon’s life and message throughout the evening.

The “Lalon Sandhya” stood as both a homage to Lalon and Farida Parveen and a celebration of the deep cultural bond between India and Bangladesh, rooted in shared music, philosophy, and human values.