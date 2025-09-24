Department of Food and Public Distribution Signs MoU with FCI

Last Updated on September 24, 2025 12:06 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Department of Food and Public Distribution today signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Food Corporation of India in New Delhi. According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, the MoU aims to set performance parameters and goals to ensure greater efficiency and accountability in food grain management. The agreement will emphasize on reducing storage losses, improving the utilization of warehousing capacity, enhancing logistics and supply chain performance, and strengthening quality control.