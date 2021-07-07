Under fire over activist Stan Swamy’s death, govt says ‘detention was in accordance with law’
Delhi Unlock: Markets, malls reopen, Delhi Metro services resume

CM Arvind Kejriwal urges caution

AMN / NEW DELHI

Following further relaxation in unlock procews, shops in markets and malls reopened in Delhi on Monday, and other economic activities like registration of properties, offices and metro services, also resumed after nearly one and a half months, following more relaxation of lockdown restrictions, even as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal cautioned people against any laxity.

The Delhi Metro, the lifeline of the city, also started operating on Monday, but with 50 per cent seating capacity and no provision for standing travel for commuters. According to DMRC officials, the line utilisations performed till about 8 pm was around 4.5 lakh on Monday. Journey or line utilisation is calculated by the number of corridors passengers use to reach their destination.

Although shops, including standalone and liquor vends, reopened in the city, cinemas, theatres, restaurants (except home delivery and take away), bars, gyms, spas, barber shops, salons, beauty parlours and weekly markets will remain closed till further orders. Markets and malls, however, wore a dull and deserted look and only a few shops and outlets reopened on odd-even basis.

Meanwhile, vehicles crawled on many road stretches as the volume of traffic increased following the relaxation of restrictions. However, a senior Delhi Traffic Police official said the traffic on Delhi roads was moving smoothly.

