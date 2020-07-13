Delhi records 1,573 new COVID 19 cases, recovery rate 80%
Delhi ’s recovery rate has recorded an upward trend as a total of 89,968 people have recovered, discharged or migrated, pushing the recovery rate to 79.9 per cent.

Even as 1,573 new cases of coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours on Sunday, Delhi’s cumulative tally reached 1,12,494. Total 37 deaths have been recorded, according to the state health bulletin released on Sunday evening.

The city’s recovery rate has recorded an upward trend as a total of 89,968 people have recovered, discharged or migrated, pushing the recovery rate to 79.9 per cent.

As of Sunday, the city has a surplus of beds vacant in hospitals and dedicated COVID care centres as over 18,000 beds are still available for treating coronavirus patients.

On Sunday, 9,443 RTPCR tests and 11,793 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the national capital. The authorities have tested 7,89,853 people in Delhi so far.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases till date.

With increased testing and tracing of cases, the number of containment zones in Delhi has risen exponentially, especially in the last five days as the count of such areas has gone up by almost 200. As of Sunday, there are total 652 containment zones in Delhi.

خبرنامہ

جناح کے دو قومی نظریے کے سخت مخالف تھے عبدالقیوم انصاری

ولادت : یکم جولائی 1905ء ۔ وفات : 18 جنوری 1973ئ مجاہدآزادی عبدال ...

کووڈ-19 کے وبائی دورمیں اردو میڈیا کا صحت مند کردار

قومی اردو کونسل کے زیر اہتمام’وبائی دور میں اردو میڈیا کا کر ...

خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی : شرم تم کو مگر نہیں آتی

!خواجہ کی شان میں گستاخی تم کو بربادی تک نہ پہنچا دے مولانا ...

