Delhi Police Visits Twitter India Offices in Delhi, Gurugram Amid row over ‘Congress Toolkit’

A team of Delhi Police Special Cell visited the offices of Twitter India in Delhi and Gurugram on Monday evening to serve a notice to the microblogging platform in connection to it classifying as “manipulated” a tweet by BJP leader Sambit Patra on “Congress toolkit”.

This was necessitated as the police wanted to ascertain who was the right person to serve a notice to, as replies by Twitter India MD had been very ambiguous, said government sources.

The team reached the the social site’s offices in Lado Sarai and Gurugram and sought a response to its notice to the site over a complaint regarding the alleged Covid-19 ‘toolkit’, an official reportedly said.