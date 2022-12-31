Delhi Police elaborate security arrangements in national capital in view of New Year celebrations

AMN/ WEB DESK

Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements in the national capital in view of the New Year celebrations. More than 18 thousand Delhi police personnel have been deployed across the city to keep a strict vigil on violations and make sure security remains intact during the celebrations. Delhi Police Special Commissioner, Traffic, S S Yadav said that as part of the security arrangements, a total of 125 spots of drunk and dangerous driving have been identified for taking stringent action against the violators. He said, the traffic will be restricted from entering Connaught Place after 8 PM today, and only authorized vehicles will be allowed there.

Exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi will also be not allowed from 9 PM onwards. However, the entry of passengers will be allowed at the station till the departure of the last train.