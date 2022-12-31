FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Dec 2022 08:32:42      انڈین آواز

Delhi Police elaborate security arrangements in national capital in view of New Year celebrations

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements in the national capital in view of the New Year celebrations. More than 18 thousand Delhi police personnel have been deployed across the city to keep a strict vigil on violations and make sure security remains intact during the celebrations. Delhi Police Special Commissioner, Traffic, S S Yadav said that as part of the security arrangements, a total of 125 spots of drunk and dangerous driving have been identified for taking stringent action against the violators. He said, the traffic will be restricted from entering Connaught Place after 8 PM today, and only authorized vehicles will be allowed there.

Exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi will also be not allowed from 9 PM onwards. However, the entry of passengers will be allowed at the station till the departure of the last train.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

سال 2023 میں عالمی معیشت کو کن کن چیلنجز کا سامنا رہے گا؟

آشوتوش پانڈےسال 2022 وہ برس تھا جب عالمی معیشت کی کووڈ 19 جیسی ع ...

وزیر اعظم مودی کی والدہ ہیرا بین مودی کا انتقال PM

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی کی والدہ ہیرا بین کا انتقال ہوگیا ہے۔ ا ...

بزنس ڈائجسٹ

بھارت، بنگلہ دیش اقتصادی ساجھیداریبھارت اور بنگلہ دیش نے اق ...

MARQUEE

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

J&K witnesses huge influx of tourists’ footfall for new year

AMN / WEB DESK A large number of tourists are thronging Bhadarwah jai Valley in Jammu and Kashmir to welcom ...

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart