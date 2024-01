File

Delhi Police special cell has apprehended most wanted terrorist Javed Mattoo associated with Hizbul Mujahideen from the national capital. He was reportedly involved in multiple terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. Briefing media in New Delhi today, Special CP, Delhi Police Special Cell HGS Dhaliwal said, Javed Mattoo was carrying a reward of ten lakh rupees. Mr Dhaliwal said, the police has recovered a pistol, magazine and a stolen car from Mattoo.