Republic Day celebrated with patriotic fervour across country & globe
Tractor parade becomes violent; farmers enter Red Fort, hoist flag
MHA orders additional forces in Delhi as farmers lay siege to the Red Fort, break Tikri Border barricades
Farmers protest: High alert in Punjab, Haryana; mobile services suspended in Sonipat, Jhajjar, Palwal
Italy PM Giuseppe Conte Resigns in Bid to Form ‘New, Stronger Govt
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Jan 2021 09:49:09      انڈین آواز

Delhi Police appeal farmers to shun violence, return to agreed route

Leave a comment
Published On: By
Image

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI
The Delhi Police have appealed the protesting farmers to shun violence and go back to their agreed route, while maintaining that the forces have acted in accordance with agreement reached with them at the time of granting permission to hold tractor rally.

In a first official statement since morning the police said till now 18 of their personnel have sustained injuries during the day and of them one is critical.

“Our forces have acted and made arrangements as per the conditions agreed between the farmers’ leaders and the officials. Till now our forces have showed extreme restraint, but protesting farmers have disregarded all the agreed norms for holding the rally,” they said in the statement.

The police alleged that farmers began their rally well before the time agreed upon and have chosen to indulge in violence and other unlawful activities, which led to huge loss of public properties.

“Thus we appeal to them to leave the path of violence and go back to the already agreed route for the tractor rally,” the police statement read.

Delhi’s Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar claimed several attempts were made to run over cops and the law will take its course against those who damaged property and assaulted public servants on duty.

“Elements in today’s protests were very aggressive. Those who assaulted the cops and damaged public property will be dealt with strongly,” Kumar said.

He said several physical barriers were erectedto ensure the tractor parade went to plan plan and the police trusted the farm union leaders who assured a peaceful agitation.

“Many rounds of meetings were held with the leaders and they assured us of the route being followed. Such large demonstrations are based on trust but the trust was betrayed. At Ghazipur, we tried to convince the farmers for two hours to return as per the decided route. We even used tear gas shells but the aggressive farmers violated all agreements and broke barricades marching inside Delhi where the cops and the farmers kept clashing through the day,” he said.

Kumar said the situation in most parts had normalised but several farmers were still in Delhi and the police had appealed to them to return to the Borders.

At ITO, some farmers are still sitting with the body of a protester who died after the speeding truck he was driving turned turtle.

Meanwhile, sources said Commissioner of Police, Delhi, SN Shrivastava, has directed his men to use all might under their control to deal with the trouble makers in all parts of the city and bring things under control.

It is also learnt that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has ordered deployment of 15 additional battalions of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) of which 10 are being drawn from CRPF and five from other forces. One battalion comprises of 100 personnel.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Cricket: Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy to be played in Ahmedabad from 26-31 January

AMN Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy 2020-21 will be played from 26-31 January, at Sardar Patel Stadium, Ahmedabad. A ...

SAI modifies SOPs partially to ensure athletes returning from competitions can continue training

AMN Sports Authority of India has, with a view to ensure no reduction in training intensity of the Olympic ...

خبرنامہ

بھارت میں تیار کردہ دو ویکسین کفایتی ہیں اور مزید چار ویکسین تیاری کے مرحلے میں ہیں: وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ بھارت اِس مہینے کی 16تاریخ ...

نوجوانوں کی ذمہ داری ہے کہ وہ مستقبل کے بھارت کی قیادت کریں: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ نئی قومی تعلیمی پالیسی میں ...

سپریم کورٹ کی تین نئے زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر مزید احکامات جاری ہونے تک روک

سپریم کورٹ نے تین زرعی قوانین کے عمل درآمد پر روک لگا دی ہے ۔ ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex to re-open from January 5

WEB DESK Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex, which was closed for public viewing due to COVID-19 since 13th ...

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

Now Mt Everest height is 8,848.86 metres

WEB DESK 8,848.86 metres is now new official height of Mount Everest Nepal has announced. The new announcem ...

MEDIA

No station of All India Radio being closed anywhere in country: Prasar Bharati

WEB DESK Prasar Bharati today clarified that no station of All India Radio is being closed anywhere in any ...

50 journalists killed in 2020: RSF

Two-thirds killed in countries “at peace” AGENCIES / WEB DESK AT least 50 journalists were kille ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!