AMN

By-poll is underway for two wards of North Delhi Municipal Corporation and three wards of East Delhi Municipal Corporation. The wards are Rohini-C, Shalimar Bagh North, Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar.

The polling started at 7.30 in the morning and will end at 5.30 PM. Results will be declared on 3rd March.

The bypolls were necessitated after four councillors were elected as MLAs of Delhi assembly in February last year and one councillor passed away.