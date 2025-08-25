Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Metro hikes passengers’ fares

Aug 25, 2025
Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announces hike in fares

AMN

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a hike in its fares. In a social media post, DMRC said that the increase is minimal, ranging from one rupee to four rupees only, depending on the distance of travel. It added that the hike may go up to five rupees for the Airport Express Line. The new slabs have come into effect from today.

For travel between 12-21 km, fares have increased from ₹40 to ₹43, and for the 21-32 km slab, the new fare stands at ₹54 against the earlier ₹50.

Fares on Sundays and national holidays too saw a hike.

Journeys beyond 32 km will now cost ₹54 instead of ₹50, while the 12-21 km slab has been revised to ₹32 from the earlier ₹30, it stated.

A similar increase, ranging up to ₹5, has also been introduced on the Airport Express Line, it added.

The DMRC said the hike is “minimal” and intended to balance operational costs while continuing to provide affordable public transport.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Floods, Landslides Disrupt Normal Life in Himachal Pradesh

Aug 25, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP: 8 Killed, 45 Injured as Container Hits Tractor Carrying Devotees in Bulandshahar

Aug 25, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Amit Shah inaugurates All India Speakers’ Conference, Calls for Debate Beyond Partisan Lines

Aug 24, 2025

You missed

PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Rado Celebrates the Art of Timeless Gifting

25 August 2025 5:27 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

جنوبی ایشیا میں نئی صف بندیاں، بھارت کی خارجہ پالیسی کے لیے نیا چیلنج

25 August 2025 5:00 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

भारत की बढ़ती कूटनीतिक चुनौतियाँ

25 August 2025 4:54 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
ARTICLES TOP AWAAZ

India’s Growing Diplomatic Challenges

25 August 2025 4:33 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!