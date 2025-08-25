Delhi Metro hikes passengers’ fares

AMN

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced a hike in its fares. In a social media post, DMRC said that the increase is minimal, ranging from one rupee to four rupees only, depending on the distance of travel. It added that the hike may go up to five rupees for the Airport Express Line. The new slabs have come into effect from today.

For travel between 12-21 km, fares have increased from ₹40 to ₹43, and for the 21-32 km slab, the new fare stands at ₹54 against the earlier ₹50.

Fares on Sundays and national holidays too saw a hike.

Journeys beyond 32 km will now cost ₹54 instead of ₹50, while the 12-21 km slab has been revised to ₹32 from the earlier ₹30, it stated.

A similar increase, ranging up to ₹5, has also been introduced on the Airport Express Line, it added.

The DMRC said the hike is “minimal” and intended to balance operational costs while continuing to provide affordable public transport.