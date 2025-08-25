Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

PM Modi Inaugurates several Projects in Gujarat

Aug 25, 2025

Reaffirms Commitment to Farmers and Self-Reliant India

AMN / AHMEDABAD

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized that the interests of farmers, cattle rearers, and small entrepreneurs are of utmost importance to the nation. He affirmed that India will not allow any harm to these groups under any pressure. The PM said this while addressing a large gathering after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth over 5,400 crore rupees at Khodaldham Ground here today.

PM assured that the government is dedicated to ensuring a dignified life for every section of society. He highlighted that easing the lives of the urban poor remains a top government priority.

Highlighting India’s transformative journey, the PM noted that the country is progressing on the path of development with self-reliance as its cornerstone. He expressed confidence that by 2047, India will become a developed nation. He urged citizens to prioritize Made in India products to achieve the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, and appealed to manufacturers to enhance product quality.

Mr. Modi noted that Gujarat leads in sectors such as diamond, textiles, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, and petrochemicals. Existing industries are expanding while new ones are being established, all crucial efforts toward strengthening the vision of a self-reliant India.

He further stated that Gujarat has witnessed a significant boost in connectivity over the past 20 years, including metro expansions, modern bus services, and nearly 3,000 kilometers of new railway tracks laid in 11 years with 100 percent electrification. The PM also highlighted that GST reforms will greatly benefit traders, small industrialists, and common citizens.

Regarding the Sabarmati Ashram redevelopment, the Prime Minister said that once completed, it will stand as the world’s greatest symbol of peace.

The projects launched today are related to urban development, Energy, Roads, and Railways.

Mr Modi will inaugurate localised production of hybrid battery electrodes and flag-off Battery electric vehicle exports to 100 countries at Hansalpur in Ahmedabad tomorrow.

