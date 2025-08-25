CBI Arrests Kingpin of Transnational Cyber Fraud Syndicate Under Operation Chakra

AMN

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the absconding accused, the kingpin wanted in the transnational cyber fraud syndicate under Operation Chakra. The agency has intercepted the accused at IGI Airport, New Delhi with the help of Immigration officers while he was attempting to board an outbound flight to Kathmandu, Nepal.

In May this year, CBI, acting in close coordination with the FBI, the UK’s National Crime Agency and Microsoft Corporation had registered FIR. During the operation, a fraudulent call centre operating under the name FirstIdea from the Noida Special Economic Zone was dismantled. The call centre was engaged in a sophisticated tech‑support scam defrauding citizens in the United Kingdom and Australia and other European Union Countries.

CBI reiterated its commitment to combat cyber-enabled crimes that transcend borders and adversely affect India’s global standing. It said, the Bureau continues to work closely with FBI, National Crime Agency (UK), Microsoft Corporation and others, to detect, disrupt, and prosecute organised cybercriminal groups under Operation Chakra and similar initiatives.