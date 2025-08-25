Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

CBI Arrests Kingpin of Transnational Cyber Fraud Syndicate Under Operation Chakra

Aug 25, 2025
CBI Arrests Kingpin of Transnational Cyber Fraud Syndicate Under Operation Chakra

AMN

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested the absconding accused, the kingpin wanted in the transnational cyber fraud syndicate under Operation Chakra. The agency has intercepted the accused at IGI Airport, New Delhi with the help of Immigration officers while he was attempting to board an outbound flight to Kathmandu, Nepal.

In May this year, CBI, acting in close coordination with the FBI, the UK’s National Crime Agency and Microsoft Corporation had registered FIR. During the operation, a fraudulent call centre operating under the name FirstIdea from the Noida Special Economic Zone was dismantled. The call centre was engaged in a sophisticated tech‑support scam defrauding citizens in the United Kingdom and Australia and other European Union Countries.

CBI reiterated its commitment to combat cyber-enabled crimes that transcend borders and adversely affect India’s global standing. It said, the Bureau continues to work closely with FBI, National Crime Agency (UK), Microsoft Corporation and others, to detect, disrupt, and prosecute organised cybercriminal groups under Operation Chakra and similar initiatives.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

ED Attaches ₹13 Crore Properties in Chhangur Baba Money Laundering Case

Aug 25, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

PM Modi Inaugurates several Projects in Gujarat

Aug 25, 2025
NCR DELHI REGIONAL AWAAZ

Delhi Metro hikes passengers’ fares

Aug 25, 2025

You missed

BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Highlights Robust Macroeconomic Fundamentals at FIBAC 2025

26 August 2025 12:00 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
PARLIAMENTARY AWAAZ

Freedom of Speech Must Uphold Dignity of Parliament: LS Speaker Om Birla

25 August 2025 11:58 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Poverty in Bangladesh increases sharply to 27.93%

25 August 2025 11:44 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Yunus pushes 7-point Rohingya return plan; India, China back Dhaka

25 August 2025 11:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!