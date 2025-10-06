Delhi: Manjinder Singh Sirsa Highlights Khadi’s Role in Swadeshi Promotion

Last Updated on October 5, 2025 11:13 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

ANDALIB AKHTER

Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa today asked people to use more indigenous products. Inaugurating the Khadi Utsav in New Delhi, Mr. Sirsa highlighted that Khadi products have achieved significant milestones in the country under the supervision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that Khadi has also become a means of livelihood for many people in rural areas of India.

He reiterated Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s call for families to purchase Khadi clothes of at least five thousand rupees per year. He also urged visitors to buy Swadeshi goods in the ongoing festive season. Khadi Utsav is currently underway at Delhi Haat. The exhibition will continue till the 15th of this month.