Delhi lockdown extended till May 31

CM Arvind Kejriwal, says may unlock if cases continue to drop

AMN / NEW DELHI

Lockdown in Delhi has been extended till May 31, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday. The lockdown restrictions in Delhi will continue till 5 am on May 31 but if the Covid cases continue to drop, “the process to unlock the city in a phased manner may start”. Delhi on Saturday registered 1,600 Covid cases.

While announcing the lockdown extension till May 31, Arvind Kejriwal said unlocking in Delhi may start after May 31 if the Covid-19 cases continue to decrease. He also said that the Covid situation in Delhi has improved in the past few weeks.

“If Covid-19 cases continue to decrease in the coming days, we will begin to unlock Delhi in a phased manner from May 31,” Arvind Kejriwal announced.

Addressing a virtual press conference, Arvind Kejriwal said the Covid-19 positivity rate has come to 2.5 per cent in Delhi which was 36 per cent back in April. “1,600 new Covid cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours,”