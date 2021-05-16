Delhi lockdown extended till May 24 to contain spread of COVID-19

AMN / WEB DESK

Delhi Government has extended lockdown in the National Capital Territory by one more week.

The National Capital will now remain under strict lockdown till 5 AM on 24th of this month.

Informing the decision to media, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that substantial gain has been made in the Capital City in terms of recovery and reduction in positivity rate in the past few weeks.

He said, the government does not want to reverse the early gains made by removing the lockdown tomorrow.

The Capital City has recorded considerable dip in the positivity rate in the past 3 weeks.

From nearly 35 per cent positivity rate towards April end, Delhi has registered around 11 per cent positivity as per the latest COVID bulletin released by the health department of the National Capital Territory.