FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Jul 2022 05:50:42      انڈین آواز

Delhi: LG recommends CBI investigation into New Excise Policy of Delhi Govt

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / NEW DELHI

Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena has recommended an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Delhi Government.

According to sources, the decision was taken after a report by the Delhi Chief Secretary which established prima facie violations of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 and Delhi Excise Act, 2009. The reports also allege deliberate and gross procedural lapses to provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Seher takes sole lead in second round of 10th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi Seher Atwal, carded 2-under 70 to edge past overnight co-leader Neha Tripathi (71) in the ...

Egypt’s Seif Ahmed appointed as Acting President of FIH

Harpal Singh Bedi The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Wednesday appointed Egypt's Seif Ahmed as it ...

‘Our target is to win the Gold medal at the CWG:  Hockey Team defender Surender Kumar

Harpal Singh Bedi The Commonwealth Men's Hockey gold has eluded India so far and to win this elusive yello ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart