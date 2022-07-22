Delhi: LG recommends CBI investigation into New Excise Policy of Delhi Govt

AMN / NEW DELHI

Lieutenant Governor V. K. Saxena has recommended an investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation into Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Delhi Government.

According to sources, the decision was taken after a report by the Delhi Chief Secretary which established prima facie violations of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 and Delhi Excise Act, 2009. The reports also allege deliberate and gross procedural lapses to provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees.