Delhi: Kejriwal announces scholarship for Dalit students amid Ambedkar row

VINIT WAHI

Ahead of the Assembly election in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced a scholarship scheme named after Dr BR Ambedkar for higher education of Dalit students.

Kejriwal stated that he introduced the Dr Ambedkar Samman Scholarship as a response to what he called as BJP leader Amit Shah’s “disrespectful” remarks about the father of the Constitution.

“…I want to ensure that no person from the Dalit community is deprived of higher education due to lack of funds, for this, I am announcing the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship,” Kejriwal said.

“Now any student from the Dalit community who wants to study in top universities across the world, the Delhi government will bear their expenses after the admission of the students… This scholarship will also be applicable to government employees from the Dalit community… By announcing the Dr Ambedkar Scholarship, we are giving an answer to BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah who disrespected Dr BR Ambedkar,” he added.