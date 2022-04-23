FreeCurrencyRates.com

Delhi govt imposes Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks in Delhi

The Delhi government has issued a notification saying that a fine of 500 rupees will be imposed on those found not wearing masks in public places in Delhi.

However, the fine will not be applicable to persons traveling together in private four-wheeler vehicles. Earlier, in view of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) during its meeting on Wednesday had made wearing masks mandatory and decided that a fine of 500 rupees will be imposed for not wearing masks at public places.

