AMN

A total of two thousand 258 fresh cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Delhi yesterday taking the infection tally in the city to over two lakh 87 thousand. The Delhi Government has said that over two lakh 57 thousand people affected with Coronavirus have been cured so far.

In the last 24 hours, three thousand 440 people recovered and 34 deaths were reported in the National Capital taking the toll to five thousand 472. Presently, the total number of active cases in Delhi is 25 thousand 234.