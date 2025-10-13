The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

TOP AWAAZ

Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi in IRCTC Scam

Oct 13, 2025

Last Updated on October 13, 2025 3:16 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The Delhi Rouse Avenue court has framed various criminal charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal, RJD President Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and several others in the alleged IRCTC Scam case. Special Judge-PC Act Vishal Gogne passed the order. The court has framed charges of corruption, criminal conspiracy and cheating against the three. The case will proceed to trial since all the accused have pleaded not guilty.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI, has alleged that Lalu Yadav and his family accepted prime land as a bribe for awarding contracts to a private firm during Lalu Yadav’s tenure as Railway Minister between 2004 to 2009. Two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri were allegedly given on lease to a company named Sujata Hotels through a manipulated tender process. In return, land worth crores was transferred to a company allegedly linked to Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav at a fraction of its market value. The Yadav family have questioned the probe and said that there was no evidence against them. They maintain that the case is politically motivated.

Related Post

ARTICLES TOP AWAAZ

Hope at height: Egypt hosts pivotal Gaza peace summit in Sharm El-Sheikh

Oct 13, 2025
AMN NEWS INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

7 Israeli hostage released, handed to Red Cross in Gaza, says IDF

Oct 13, 2025
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Bihar Elections: EC Notifies Second Phase of Elections; Nominations Begin for 122 Seats

Oct 13, 2025

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES

Hamas released all 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza 

13 October 2025 5:30 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
TOP AWAAZ

Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi in IRCTC Scam

13 October 2025 3:16 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
ARTICLES TOP AWAAZ

Hope at height: Egypt hosts pivotal Gaza peace summit in Sharm El-Sheikh

13 October 2025 12:09 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN NEWS INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

7 Israeli hostage released, handed to Red Cross in Gaza, says IDF

13 October 2025 11:54 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments