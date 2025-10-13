Delhi Court Frames Charges Against Lalu Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi in IRCTC Scam

Last Updated on October 13, 2025 3:16 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

The Delhi Rouse Avenue court has framed various criminal charges against Rashtriya Janata Dal, RJD President Lalu Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and several others in the alleged IRCTC Scam case. Special Judge-PC Act Vishal Gogne passed the order. The court has framed charges of corruption, criminal conspiracy and cheating against the three. The case will proceed to trial since all the accused have pleaded not guilty.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, CBI, has alleged that Lalu Yadav and his family accepted prime land as a bribe for awarding contracts to a private firm during Lalu Yadav’s tenure as Railway Minister between 2004 to 2009. Two IRCTC hotels in Ranchi and Puri were allegedly given on lease to a company named Sujata Hotels through a manipulated tender process. In return, land worth crores was transferred to a company allegedly linked to Lalu’s wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav at a fraction of its market value. The Yadav family have questioned the probe and said that there was no evidence against them. They maintain that the case is politically motivated.