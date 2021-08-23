FreeCurrencyRates.com

Delhi Chief Minister inaugurates India’s first-ever smog tower in National Capital

Published On:

AMN

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today inaugurate India’s first ever smog tower in the national capital in Connaught Place area to improve air quality.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Kejriwal said, the smog tower will be able to improve air quality in a radius of around one kilometre. He said, it will purify one thousand cubic metres of air per second. Mr Kejriwal said, if the performance of the smog tower is found to be satisfactory, then it will replicate similar smog towers throughout Delhi. The smog-tower was built at the cost of 20 crore rupees.

