02 Dec 2022

Delhi: Campaigning for MCD election ends

Published On:

AMN

Campaigning for the election of Municipal Corporation of Delhi, MCD has come to an end this evening. Leaders from various Political parties including BJP, AAP and Congress made last ditch efforts to woo the voters on the last day of campaigning. BJP leaders and Union Ministers including Anurag Singh Thakur , Piyush Goyal , Meenakshi Lekhi and Delhi BJP Chief Adesh Gupta campaigned in diferent parts of the capital.

Mr Thakur held public meetings and roadshows in Narayana and Harkishan Nagar Wards while Mr Goyal held roadshow in Mandawali area. AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held interaction with traders while Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held roadshows in Khichripur village, Vinod Nagar and Mayur Vihar in favour of party candidates. Delhi Pradesh Congress Chief Anil Choudhary held a bike rally and roadshow in Mayur Vihar Phase-2 ward and Mandawali area in favour of party candidates.

The polling for the 250 Wards of the MCD will be held on Sunday between 8 AM and 5.30 PM. The counting of votes will take place on 7th of December. Both BJP and AAP have fielded 250 candidates, while the Congress is contesting on only 247 seats after three of its nominations were cancelled.

Delhi State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev has made an appeal to all the eligible voters in Delhi to participate in the festival of democracy and vote. Mr Dev said, Delhi State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for safe, secure and pleasant voting experience.

