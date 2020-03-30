Delhi: All students till class 8th to be promoted; online classes for class 12 to begin in April

All the students from nursery to class 8th in Delhi will be promoted to next class under right to education. Briefing reporters in New Delhi today, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, Delhi government will begin online classes for two subjects for class 12 from first week of next month. He said all students have to register themselves on internet platform for online classes. He also said that Delhi government will provide the data package.

Mr Sisodia said, for students of up to class eight, Teachers will be in touch with them through phone and guide them through the process. He said, one activity or projects will be send to their parents everyday through SMS or recorded phone calls.