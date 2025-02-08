Defence Ministry signs contract of ₹642 Cr with BEL for 28 EON-51 Systems for Indian Navy

The Ministry of Defence today signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for the procurement of 28 EON-51 systems for 11 New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and three Cadet Training Ships for the Indian Navy. The contract will cost over 642 crore rupees.

EON-51 is an electro-optical fire control system that provides search, detection, and classification of targets using electro-optical and thermal imager devices.

This move will help generate employment opportunities over a period of three years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs. It is also expected to significantly contribute to the government’s efforts to achieve Aatmanirbharta in defence.

EON-51 is an Electro Optical Fire Control System which provides search, detection and classification of targets using Electro Optical and Thermal Imagers devices. The scheme will generate employment over a period of three years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries including MSMEs, thus significantly contributing to the Government’s efforts to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence.