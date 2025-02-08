Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

DEFENCE

Defence Ministry signs contract of ₹642 Cr with BEL for 28 EON-51 Systems for Indian Navy

Feb 8, 2025
The Ministry of Defence today signed a contract with Bharat Electronics Limited for the procurement of 28 EON-51 systems for 11 New Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels and three Cadet Training Ships for the Indian Navy. The contract will cost over 642 crore rupees.

EON-51 is an electro-optical fire control system that provides search, detection, and classification of targets using electro-optical and thermal imager devices.

This move will help generate employment opportunities over a period of three years and encourage active participation of various Indian industries, including MSMEs. It is also expected to significantly contribute to the government’s efforts to achieve Aatmanirbharta in defence.

