Defence Ministry Signs ₹2,385 Cr Deal with BEL for Mi-17 V5 EW Suites

Apr 8, 2025
The Ministry of Defence has inked a two thousand 385 crore rupee contract with Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru, for electronic warfare suites and aircraft modification kits for Mi-17 V5 helicopters. The contract was inked in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh in New Delhi today. This state-of-the-art EW Suite will considerably enhance the operational survivability of the helicopters in hostile environments.

The Defence Ministry said in a statement that the majority of sub-assemblies and parts will be sourced from indigenous manufacturers. The project will boost and encourage the active participation of Indian electronics and associated industries, including MSMEs. The Suite for Mi-17 V5 is a significant leap forward in developing indigenous EW capabilities, making the country Aatmanirbhar in consonance with the Make in India initiative.

