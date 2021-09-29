India, Australia to work towards enhancing resilience of supply chains & greater engagement in Indo-Pacific region: Piyush Goyal
Defence Ministry increases income limit of disabled dependents for family pension

WEB DESK

Government has increased the income limit of disabled dependents for family pension.

Defence Ministry has taken the decision to enhance the income criteria for grant of family pension to children or siblings suffering from mental or physical disability.

Such child or sibling shall be eligible for family pension for life, if their overall income from sources other than family pension remains less than the entitled family pension at ordinary rate.

The financial benefit in such cases shall accrue with effect from 8th February 2021. Presently, the disabled child or sibling is eligible for family pension if overall monthly income from sources other than family pension is not more than 9000 rupees along with dearness relief.

