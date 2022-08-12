Defence Minister asks students to strike a balance between bravery and wisdom

AMN / WEB DESK

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi today interacted with the Armed Forces personnel who won medals in the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games. On this occasion, Mr Singh lauded the contingent for their superlative performance in making the country proud, encouraging them to excel in all future sporting events and bring glory to the nation.

15 sports persons from the three services bagged six gold, four silver and five bronze medals for India, out of the total 31 personnel who participated in the Commonwealth Games at Birmingham, United Kingdom held between 28th July 28 and 08th August this year. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen BS Raju were present on the occasion.