Cyclonic storm Tauktae likely to intensify during next 24 hrs: IMD

AMN / WEB DESK

India Meteorological Department, IMD has warned of very severe Cyclonic Storm Tauktae is very likely to intensify during next 24 hours. It is likely to move north-north-westwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening tomorrow and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva around Tuesday early morning.

The Cyclonic Storm over eastcentral Arabian Sea moved nearly northwards with a speed of about 13 kmph during past 06 hours and lay centred at 11.30 am today over eastcentral Arabian Sea. It is about 120 km west-northwest of Panjim-Goa, 380 km south-southwest of Mumbai, 620 km and south-southeast of Veraval, Gujarat.

Ministry of Earth Sciences said, due to the cyclone, Light to moderate rainfall will occur in Kerala, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into eastcentral Arabian Sea along and off Karnataka coast till tomorrow Morning and into eastcentral Arabian Sea and along and off Maharashtra-Goa coasts and into northeast Arabian Sea along and off Gujarat coast till Tuesday. It said, those who are out at Sea over north Arabian Sea are advised to return to the coast.

Met office has warned of widespread rain with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Gujarat with a wind speed of 145 to 155 kilometer per hour gusting to 179 kilometer per hour from Monday morning.

The Gujarat government has geared up the state administration to minimize the impact of the cyclonic storm.