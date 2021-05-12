Cyclonic storm expected in Arabian Sea on May 16th

WEB DESK

The Indian Meteorological Department has said that a cyclonic storm is expected in the Arabian Sea on 16th of May. In a tweet, IMD Mumbai has said that a low pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea around 14th of May. It added that the low pressure situation is very likely to move across southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining Lakshadweep and intensify gradually into a Cyclonic Storm over Arabian Sea by the 16th.

In its advisory, IMD has advised fishermen to return to the coast by Friday and further told them not to venture into southeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep-Maldives areas, Kerala -Karnataka coasts and Maharashtra-Goa coasts from Friday.

Accordingly, the Resident District Collectors of Raigad and Sindhudurg districts have issued advisories for fishermen. Raigad authorities have ordered search and rescue teams to remain on and equipment ready to deal with the storm.

IMD has issued yellow caution with a forecast of thunderstorms, lightening, rains along with gusty winds between 14-16th May in South Konkan, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada region that includes Ratnagiri, Pune, Solapur, Beed, Ahmednagar, Sindhudurg, Latur, Sangli, Satara, Nanded, Kolhapur and Osmanabad districts.