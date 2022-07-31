FreeCurrencyRates.com

CWG 2022: India opens account securing 2 medals on 2nd day in Birmingham

In Commonwealth Games 2022, India opened its account securing two medals on the second 2nd day of the competition in Birmingham. Weightlifter Sanket Sargar clinched a silver medal in the men’s 55kg category. Gururaja Poojary gave India its second medal, winning a bronze in the men’s 61 kg finals. 

Sargar looked on course to win the gold but two failed clean and jerk attempts spoiled his chances. He could lift a total of 248kg to finish second.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur has congratulated Sanket Sargar for winning a silver medal in 55 kilogram Men’s weightlifting competition at Commonwealth Games. He said, though the weightlifter missed the gold by a whisker, India is really proud of him.

Mr Thakur also congratulated P. Gururaja for winning the bronze medal in Men’s 61 kilogram weightlifting event. He said, the way he bounced back at the Clean and Jerk round is laudable. He congratulated P. Gururaja for the second consecutive CWG medal and wished for more to come.

Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be in action tonight. Boxer Lovlina Borgohain will also step in the ring with her bout.

The Indian women’s hockey team will face Wales in a Group B encounter. The team had opened their campaign with an emphatic 5-0 win over Ghana yesterday.

In Badminton, India beat Sri Lanka 5-0 in Group A second mixed team event.

Indian women’s table tennis team outclassed Guyana 3-0 while the men’s team secured a 3-0 win over Northern Ireland.

In Squash, Saurav Ghosal secured a 11-4, 11-4, 11-6 win against Sri Lanka’s Shamil Wakeel in the men’s singles round of 32 event.

