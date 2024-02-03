Cricket: Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes third-youngest Indian to score double-hundred in Tests

Jaiswal, aged 22 years and 77 days completed his feat in 277 balls, in the process guiding India to a 350-plus total in the first innings of the match.

22 year old Yashasvi Jaiswal today added his name in the annals of Indian cricket history as he became the third-youngest Indian after Sunil Gavaskar and Vinod Kambli to score a double-hundred in Tests, on Day 2 of the second Test against England at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

Jaiswal completed his feat in 277 balls, in the process guiding India to a 350-plus total in the first innings of the match. The opener became the first Indian since Mayank Agarwal (November 2019) to breach the double-ton mark in the longest format of the game.

The young Indian opener, known for his aggressive style of play, showcased a remarkable blend of attacking prowess and composure as he navigated the challenges posed by the English bowlers. Jaiswal’s innings became a beacon of hope for the Indian team, especially as wickets tumbled at regular intervals at the opposite end.

Jaiswal had scored 171 on his Test debut against the West Indies last year. He managed an 80-run innings in the series-opener against England in Hyderabad, where India lost by 28 runs.

In the ongoing match, Jaiswal added another 28 runs to his tally on the second day with fellow overnight batter Ravichandran Ashwin (20), who was dismissed by James Anderson.

Jaiswal eventually reached the milestone with a six and a four off debutant spinner Shoaib Bashir in the 102nd over.

“Jaiswal – one of the greatest stories in world sport!,” former England skipper Kevin Pietersen wrote on his social media account, referring perhaps to the humble beginnings of the rising star.

Jaiswal was finally dismissed when he went for a big shot and was caught by Jonny Bairstow at extra cover off Anderson’s bowling.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh’s Bhadohi, Jaiswal’s life wasn’t a bed of roses for the boy hailing from a lower middle-class family.

The fourth among six children in his house, Jaiswal moved to Mumbai from Bhadohi at the age of 11 to train at the iconic Azad Maidan.

According to reports he sustained himself doing odd jobs, that included selling paani puri by the roadside, and lived in tents with groundsmen of Azad Maidan during his formative years.