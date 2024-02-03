इंडियन आवाज़     03 Feb 2024 11:15:58      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Cricket Vishakhapatnam test: Bumrah’s historic 6 wicket haul and double ton by Yashasvi Jaiswal provide India a 171 run lead against England

Leave a comment
Published On: By

@BCCI

India were 28 for no loss against England at stumps in their second innings on day two of the second test in Visakhapatnam.  England made 253 runs in their first innings.

India have taken a first-innings lead of 143 runs. India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up another six-wicket haul. He also achieved another historic feat today as he became the fastest Indian pacer to clinch 150 Test wickets. Kuldeep Yadav also picked up 3 important wickets for his side.

India made 396 in their first innings, courtesy a double hundred by young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal. He smashed 19 fours and 7 sixes in his remarkable knock of 209 runs. 

From the England side, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir, and Rehan Ahmed took three wickets each while Tom Hartley bagged one. 

England are leading 1-0 in the five-match series after defeating hosts India by 28 runs in the first match in Hyderabad.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

لال کرشن اڈوانی کو ملے گا بھارت رتن، وزیر اعظم مودی نے کیا اعلان ۔ #Advani

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے آج ملک کے سابق نائب وزیر اعظم اور بھ ...

غزہ: رفح میں گنجائش سے زیادہ پناہ گزینوں کی آمد سے وسائل پر دباؤ

غزہ کے علاقے خان یونس میں شدید لڑائی سے جان بچا کر ہزاروں لوگ ...

گیان واپی مسجد کے عبوری آڈر و دیگر امور پرمسلم لیڈر شپ کا سخت رد عمل

نئی دہلی،2 فروری2024: گیان واپی مسجد کی نچلی منزل  میں راتوں  ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart