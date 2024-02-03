Cricket Vishakhapatnam test: Bumrah’s historic 6 wicket haul and double ton by Yashasvi Jaiswal provide India a 171 run lead against England

@BCCI

India were 28 for no loss against England at stumps in their second innings on day two of the second test in Visakhapatnam. England made 253 runs in their first innings.

India have taken a first-innings lead of 143 runs. India’s star pacer Jasprit Bumrah picked up another six-wicket haul. He also achieved another historic feat today as he became the fastest Indian pacer to clinch 150 Test wickets. Kuldeep Yadav also picked up 3 important wickets for his side.

India made 396 in their first innings, courtesy a double hundred by young sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal. He smashed 19 fours and 7 sixes in his remarkable knock of 209 runs.

From the England side, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir, and Rehan Ahmed took three wickets each while Tom Hartley bagged one.

England are leading 1-0 in the five-match series after defeating hosts India by 28 runs in the first match in Hyderabad.