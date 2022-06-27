CPI Demands Immediate Release of Teesta Setalvad

AMN / NEW DELHI

Communist Party of India CPI has demnded immediate release of social activist Teesta Setalvad and others:

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party in a statemnt strongly condemned the arrest and subsequent detention of Teesta Setalvad and R B Sreekumar, Ex-DGP who fought for bringing justice to the families of the victims of the 2002 Gujarat massacre.

Teesta Setalvad is an acknowledged renowned fighter for the rights of the citizens and her activities as an ardent fighter against communalism and for the democratic rights of people has been appreciated by even UN, it said.

The Supreme Court verdict in this regard has raised several questions. However, the Union home minister and Gujarat Police have gone ahead to arrest them.

Her arrest along with others is a hard blow to the democratic polity of the country and the right of the people to question the role of the government when such inhuman riots, targeting one section of the population, resulting in the killings of hundreds takes place.

The Party reiterates its stand that all those responsible for the massacre must be brought to book.