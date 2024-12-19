CPI Condemns Amit Shah’s Remarks on Ambedkar and Demands His Resignation

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India issued today (December 19, 2024) the following statement

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India demands that Home Minister Amit Shah who has made the derogatory remarks against the prime architect of Indian Constitution and the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution should apologise and resign from the post.

Mr. Shah’s remark against Dr. Ambedkar is nothing but a reflection of his and his party’s Manuvadi mindset. RSS and its affiliates have never supported Dr. Ambedkar and the Constitution which he drafted.

The Party calls upon all the Party units to stage a protest against these outrageous remarks made by Mr. Amit Shah against Dr. Ambedkar.