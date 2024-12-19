The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

POLITICS

CPI Condemns Amit Shah’s Remarks on Ambedkar and Demands His Resignation

Dec 19, 2024

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India issued today (December 19, 2024) the following statement

The National Secretariat of the Communist Party of India demands that Home Minister Amit Shah who has made the derogatory remarks against the prime architect of Indian Constitution and the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution should apologise and resign from the post.

Mr. Shah’s remark against Dr. Ambedkar is nothing but a reflection of his and his party’s Manuvadi mindset. RSS and its affiliates have never supported Dr. Ambedkar and the Constitution which he drafted.

The Party calls upon all the Party units to stage a protest against these outrageous remarks made by Mr. Amit Shah against Dr. Ambedkar.

Related Post

OTHER TOP STORIES POLITICS

Row over Ambedkar: Uddhav seeks action against Amit Shah

Dec 19, 2024
OTHER TOP STORIES POLITICS

Priyanka Gandhi ready for a new role in Parliament

Dec 18, 2024
POLITICS TOP AWAAZ

Opposition INDIA Bloc MPs protest in Parliament over bribery charges against business group

Dec 12, 2024

You missed

TOP AWAAZ

BJP, Congress Files Police Complaint Against each other MPs

19 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

अंबेडकर पर शाह के खिलाफ इंडिया ब्लॉक का संसद परिसर में प्रदर्शन

19 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

महाराष्ट्र: मुंबई में बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं ने कांग्रेस कार्यालय में की तोड़फोड़

19 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Indian EV market projected to touch $117 billion by 2032

19 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment