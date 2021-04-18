COVID19: Night Curfew imposed in Tamil Nadu, Bihar

WEB DESK

Amid surge in new Covid cases, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today announced imposition of night curfew across the state from 9 night to 5 morning with immediate effect till May 15.

Mr Kumar said essential services have been exempted from it. He said this decision has been taken at crisis management group. Schools , Colleges and Educational institutions have also been closed till May 15. Examination of schools and colleges have been suspended. Shops will be closed from 6 evening. An order has been issued to close religious places . Shops, Malls, Gym , Hall and parks have been closed. Marriage ceremony with one hundred persons have been allowed.Twenty five people will be allowed in funeral procession .Government and private offices will be opened till 5 evening throughout the state.Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to people to come Bihar who are willing to come to the state.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Government has announced several new restrictions that come into effect from coming Tuesday. They include night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am every day. Road travel including public transport within and inter-state movement will be halted during the night curfew. Full lockdown is imposed on all Sundays. Exemption is given only for emergency and essential services like ambulances and travel for medical purposes and transport of LPG cylinders, milk and newspapers.

The Plus-Two State syllabus Board examinations have been put off until further orders. Dine-in facility in hotels and restaurants on Sundays are barred, though parcel services are allowed during limited hours in the morning, noon and evening. Food parcel delivery services through e-commerce are permitted. Media is given exemption from public movement restrictions. Famous hill resort towns, beaches, archeological centres, museums and beaches are declared out of bounds for tourists. IT firms have been asked to permit a minimum of fifty percent of their staff to work from home. All retail outlets and tea stalls have been asked to curtail the number of customers by half at a time and they are allowed to function till 9 pm. College classes and examinations will only be through on-line mode. Meanwhile, the new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu have exceeded 10,700, the highest ever since the outbreak of the pandemic.