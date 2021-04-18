Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
India registers over 2 lakh 61 thousand new cases in last 24 hours
Global COVID19 death toll crosses 3 million mark
COVID19: Night Curfew imposed in Tamil Nadu, Bihar

Amid surge in new Covid cases, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today announced imposition of night curfew across the state from 9 night to 5 morning with immediate effect till May 15.

Mr Kumar said essential services have been exempted from it. He said this decision has been taken at crisis management group. Schools , Colleges and Educational institutions have also been closed till May 15. Examination of schools and colleges have been suspended. Shops will be closed from 6 evening. An order has been issued to close religious places . Shops, Malls, Gym , Hall and parks have been closed. Marriage ceremony with one hundred persons have been allowed.Twenty five people will be allowed in funeral procession .Government and private offices will be opened till 5 evening throughout the state.Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to people to come Bihar who are willing to come to the state.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Government has announced several new restrictions that come into effect from coming Tuesday. They include night curfew from 10 pm to 4 am every day. Road travel including public transport within and inter-state movement will be halted during the night curfew. Full lockdown is imposed on all Sundays. Exemption is given only for emergency and essential services like ambulances and travel for medical purposes and transport of LPG cylinders, milk and newspapers.

The Plus-Two State syllabus Board examinations have been put off until further orders. Dine-in facility in hotels and restaurants on Sundays are barred, though parcel services are allowed during limited hours in the morning, noon and evening. Food parcel delivery services through e-commerce are permitted. Media is given exemption from public movement restrictions. Famous hill resort towns, beaches, archeological centres, museums and beaches are declared out of bounds for tourists. IT firms have been asked to permit a minimum of fifty percent of their staff to work from home. All retail outlets and tea stalls have been asked to curtail the number of customers by half at a time and they are allowed to function till 9 pm. College classes and examinations will only be through on-line mode. Meanwhile, the new Covid cases in Tamil Nadu have exceeded 10,700, the highest ever since the outbreak of the pandemic.

SPORTS

Five Indian pugilists in quarter finals of AIBA Youth World Boxing Championships

Tennis: Sevastova, Ostapenko give Latvia 2-0 lead over India

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

MARQUEE

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

Indian Army Closes Down Military Farms

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

