COVID menace: Rajasthan imposes night curfew in 8 cities

Staff Reporter / Jaipur

Rajasthan Government has decided to impose night curfew from tomorrow in 8 cities to contain the recent spike in the number of Covid cases. Night curfew will be imposed in Ajmer, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur, Sagwara and Kushalgarh from 11 in night to 5 in the morning. Markets will remain closed in all the urban bodies of the state after 10 pm tomorrow. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Latest RT-PCR negative report of COVID 19 will be mandatory for all passengers coming to Rajasthan from other states from 25th March onward. Passengers who come without a negative report will be quarantined for 15 days.

All district collectors have been instructed to start institutional quarantine again in their districts. A maximum of 200 people will be allowed to attend the wedding ceremony and only 20 people can attend the funeral. Primary schools in the state will remain closed till further orders. About 100 cases of corona were being reported daily in the state in first week of March, which has now increased to more than 400.

