COVID-19: Maldives President holds telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan PM

WEB DESK

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today to discuss the Covid-19 situation. The two leaders briefed each other on the impacts of the global crisis on their respective countries and the measures implemented to curb the spread of the virus. Both President Solih and PM Rajapaksa acknowledged the impacts of international travel restrictions on the tourism sector to both countries. They also emphasized on the need for strong bilateral and regional cooperation to meet the challenge.

Meanwhile, Maldives airlines is organizing flights from Colombo and Cochin tomorrow to evacuate Maldivians stranded in these places. Colombo has a large Maldivian population staying for business and education purpose. Maldives has also arranged a cargo flight from Male for people to deliver necessary items to Maldivians bases in Colombo. The cargo flight will reach Colombo tomorrow. Maldives has registered 19 cases of COVID 19 so far out of which 4 are active cases in Maldives.