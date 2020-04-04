FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     04 Apr 2020 11:26:33      انڈین آواز
Ad

COVID-19: Maldives President holds telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan PM

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had a telephonic conversation with Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today to discuss the Covid-19 situation. The two leaders briefed each other on the impacts of the global crisis on their respective countries and the measures implemented to curb the spread of the virus. Both President Solih and PM Rajapaksa acknowledged the impacts of international travel restrictions on the tourism sector to both countries. They also emphasized on the need for strong bilateral and regional cooperation to meet the challenge.

Meanwhile, Maldives airlines is organizing flights from Colombo and Cochin tomorrow to evacuate Maldivians stranded in these places. Colombo has a large Maldivian population staying for business and education purpose. Maldives has also arranged a cargo flight from Male for people to deliver necessary items to Maldivians bases in Colombo. The cargo flight will reach Colombo tomorrow. Maldives has registered 19 cases of COVID 19 so far out of which 4 are active cases in Maldives.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

Sports administrator BVP Rao resigns from Governing Body of SAI

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...

ART & CULTURE

President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...

V P asks people to conserve linguistic heritage of India

"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...

Ad

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...

Ad

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

Ayurveda’s immunity boosting measures for self care during COVID-19 threat

AMN Immunity of the body plays an important role in maintaining optimum health. While there is no medicine ...

DRDO designs full body disinfection chamber

AMN Vehicle Research Development Establishment, VRDE Ahmednagar which is a DRDO Laboratory has designed ful ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!