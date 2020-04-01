FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     01 Apr 2020 08:23:24      انڈین آواز
COVID-19: US death toll higher than China

US death toll – 3,415 – now larger than China

The United States has become the Epicenter of Coronavirus infections across the globe. The country has more cases than China where the Virus was born. The official death toll from the coronavirus in the United States surpassed 3,000 on Tuesday. That is more than the number of people who were killed in the 9/11 attacks on the WTC Towers.

The first US coronavirus-related death was reported on February 29th in Washington state. Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, USA, predicted the worst to come. “There could potentially be between 100,000 to 200,000 deaths related to the Coronavirus and millions of cases in the USA,” he said.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said the one-month extension of social distancing guidelines he has ordered could save 1 million lives in the country.

“We will have a great victory,” the president told reporters. “We have no other choice.”

Top U.S. public health officials are warning that even if the measures are rigidly followed, the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the country will likely be between 100,000 and 200,000.

The president told reporters at the daily White House coronavirus task force briefing that 1 million people across the nation have now been tested for the novel coronavirus.

The number of known U.S. cases has topped 160,000 — the most of any country. More than 2,800 deaths in the country have been attributed to COVID-19. A one-day record of 486 deaths for the country was recorded on Monday, according to media reports.

Trump spoke with governors on a conference call Monday, which he said for the most part, resulted in them saying, “Thank you for doing a great job.”

Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock of Montana explained that officials were struggling with contact tracing because “we don’t have adequate tests,” according to an audio recording of the conversation obtained by The New York Times.

