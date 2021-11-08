India, China harden positions on LAC row
COVID-19 Travel Restrictions to US comes to an End

US reopens borders to fully vaccinated passengers

Travel restrictions put in place during the pandemic ended on Monday after more than a year and a half. On Monday, travelers from around the world can resume flights to the U.S. as long as they are vaccinated.

Foreign national air travellers from today will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The travellers are required to provide proof of vaccination status prior to boarding an airplane to fly to the United States with only limited exceptions.

For the purpose of entry into the United States, vaccines accepted will include those FDA approved or authorized, as well as vaccines with an emergency use listing (EUL) from the World Health Organization (WHO). Covishield will be accepted for the purposes of entry into the United States since it has an EUL from the WHO.

Fully vaccinated air travellers will still be required to show documentation of a pre-departure negative viral test from a sample taken within three days of travel to the United States before boarding. That includes all travelers – U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents, and foreign nationals.

