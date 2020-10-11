COVID 19 situation update in Arab countries

More cases reported in Kuwait, UAE, Oman and Libya

WEB DESK

Health authorities in different Arab countries on Sunday confirmed more coronavirus cases and related deaths.

In Kuwait, three deaths and 548 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours, pushing the tally to 111,116 cases, including 658 deaths and 103,268 recoveries.

The UAE confirmed two deaths and 1,096 new infections, taking the caseload to 106,229, 445 virus-linked fatalities and 97,284 recoveries.

Oman registered 29 deaths and 1,761 new infections of the novel virus, bringing the total to 105,890 cases, 1,038 deaths and 92,840 recoveries.

Libya’s National Center for Disease Control said eight more people died of COVID-19, while 1,026 people tested positive.

As many as 24,712 people have tested positive in the war-torn country to date, besides 631 dying and 24,038 regaining health.