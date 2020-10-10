COVID-19 recovery rate in India improves to 85.52%

WEB DESK

The country is witnessing a steady fall in the number of active COVID cases incessantly for the past three weeks. The number of patients infected by the Corona virus has been below the 10 lakh mark constantly.

In the last 24 hours, with around 78 thousand recoveries the number of active cases has further declined to nearly eight lakh 93 thousand. The country continues to register steady growth in terms of COVID recoveries and has registered a cumulative recovery rate of 85.52 per cent.

With over 59 lakh recoveries so far, India also continues to occupy the top global position as the country with the maximum number of recovered Corona patients.

The number of recovered patients has also overtaken the active cases by nearly seven times. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate stands at 1.54 per cent. The country has progressively maintained a low Case Fatality Rate and stands at almost half of the current global average.

In the last 24 hours, 70 thousand 496 new cases were reported taking the total number of positive cases in the country so far to 69 lakh six thousand 152. In all, 964 deaths were reported taking the toll to one lakh six thousand 490.