Reforms in United Nations is need of the hour: PM Modi
India extends $15 mn grant assistance to Sri Lanka for promoting Buddhist ties
COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 82.14% in India
World Bank approves 200 million dollar loan for safe water & sanitation in Bangladesh
Trump vows to end his country’s reliance on China once and for all if voted to power
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     27 Sep 2020 01:38:23      انڈین آواز

COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 82.46% in India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

India’s COVID-19 recovery rate improved to an impressive 82.46 per cent as the number of people having recuperated from the disease crossed 49 lakh. The national caseload neared 60 lakh with 88 thousand 600 fresh infections being reported today.
 
According to the Health Ministry, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 59 lakh 92 thousand 532 while the death toll climbed to 94 thousand 503 with 1,124 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 per cent.
 
The total recoveries have surged to 49 lakh 41 thousand 627 and there are 9 lakh 56 thousand 402 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 15.96 per cent of the total caseload.
 
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 7 crore 12 lakh 57 thousand 836 samples have been tested till yesterday. 9 lakh 87 thousand 861 samples were tested yesterday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

IPL Cricket: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad

AMN IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets in Abu Dhabi last tonight. The KKR ...

Football: Gurpreet, Sanju named the AIFF players of the year

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu, and mid-fielder Sanju have been named the AIF ...

IPL: Mumbai Indians defeat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs

In IPL Cricket, Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu D ...

خبرنامہ

اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وقت کی اہم ضرورت :وزیر اعظم

وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے کہا ہے کہ اقوام متحدہ میں اصلاحات وق ...

ہانگ کانگ میں سرکردہ جمہوریت نواز رہنما کی گرفتاری، چند گھنٹوں بعد رہائی

WEB DESKچین کے خصوصی انتظامی علاقے ہانگ کانگ میں جمہوریت کے حق م ...

ہار کے بعد بھی ٹرمپ آسانی سے اقتدار نہیں چھوڑیں گے

  AGENCIES امریکی صدر ڈونلڈ ٹرمپ نے آئندہ صدارتی انتخابات می ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan files complaint with Police after dating app used her picture

FILE PHOTO WEBDESK Trinamool Congress MP from Basirhat, Nusrat Jahan, has filed a complaint with Kolkata ...

106-year-old woman defeats COVID-19 in Maharashtra

106-year-old woman defeats COVID-19 in Maharashtra

WEB DESK A 106-year-old woman defeated COVID-19 and was discharged from hospital in Thane district of Mahar ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!