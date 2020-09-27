COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 82.46% in India

AMN

India’s COVID-19 recovery rate improved to an impressive 82.46 per cent as the number of people having recuperated from the disease crossed 49 lakh. The national caseload neared 60 lakh with 88 thousand 600 fresh infections being reported today.



According to the Health Ministry, the total coronavirus cases mounted to 59 lakh 92 thousand 532 while the death toll climbed to 94 thousand 503 with 1,124 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours. The COVID-19 case fatality rate was recorded at 1.58 per cent.



The total recoveries have surged to 49 lakh 41 thousand 627 and there are 9 lakh 56 thousand 402 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which comprises 15.96 per cent of the total caseload.



According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 7 crore 12 lakh 57 thousand 836 samples have been tested till yesterday. 9 lakh 87 thousand 861 samples were tested yesterday.