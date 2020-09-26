COVID-19 recovery rate improves to 82.14% in India

AMN/ WEB DESK

Government today said that the country’s COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 82.14 per cent. During the last 24 hours, more than 93 thousand COVID patients have recovered. Health Ministry said, the total number of recoveries has reached over 48 lakh 19 thousand.

The constantly increasing recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country has reduced and currently comprises only 16.28 per cent of the total positive cases. Presently, the number of active cases in the country is nine lakh 60 thousand, though COVID-19 tally has crossed 59 lakh. During the last 24 hours, 85 thousand 362 new infections were reported.

The Ministry said, effective implementation of Centre’s strategic and graded Test-Track-Treat approach has led to higher recoveries and lower fatality. Currently, India’s Case Fatality Rate is at 1.58 per cent, which is one of the lowest globally. In the last 24 hours, one thousand 89 deaths have been reported taking the toll to 93 thousand 379.



According to ICMR, during the last 24 hours, more than 13 lakh 41 thousand tests have been conducted. The total sample tested so far has reached over seven crore two lakhs. One thousand 86 labs in the government sector and 737 private labs, one thousand 823 labs are providing comprehensive testing facilities to the people.